Markets

The ESG investment backlash begins to have an impact | FT Moral Money

ESG investment has taken the financial and corporate world by storm, but an ESG backlash is now gathering steam. The FT’s Gillian Tett explains that while much of this criticism has come from the American right, it’s not just conservative politicians criticising the ESG agenda, and these complaints are having an impact "

Presented by Gillian Tett. Produced by Alpha Grid.