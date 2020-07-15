Explainer Coronavirus pandemic

UN, aid agencies fear worse to come for refugee camps

As countries begin to ease lockdowns and focus on restarting economies, the UN and aid agencies are warning there could be a looming crisis in refugee camps. So far a major outbreak in a settlement has been avoided but overcrowding and limited access to basic hygiene facilities could lead to a humanitarian catastrophe

Reported by Veronica Kan-Dapaah; data research by Chelsea Bruce-Lockhart and Christopher Campbell; graphics by Russell Birkett; edited by Jamie Han and Joe Sinclair