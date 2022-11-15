News in-depth News in-depth

Can rapid delivery apps get back on track? | FT Transact

After riding high and fast on a pandemic-induced wave of consumer demand and billions in venture capital investment, rapid delivery apps such as Lyft, Just Eat and Deliveroo appear to have hit the buffers. The FT’s Sarah O’Connor looks at the options available for the companies affected

Produced by Alpha Grid. Presented by Sarah O'Connor