Listen: East Coast rail nationalisation and another Brexit fudge

The government's decision to bring the East Coast railway back into public ownership has fuelled the debate on nationalisation. Will this be the last franchise to leave the private sector? Plus, Theresa May has convinced her Brexit-supporting colleagues to support another fudge on the customs union. But will Brussels go for it? Presented by Sebastian Payne. With Jonathan Ford, Miranda Green, James Blitz and Gideon Rachman of the Financial Times. Produced by Joshua Oliver.