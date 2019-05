INTERVIEWER: --be elected next week. Would it be your understanding that--

And is it clear that this is the last chance saloon for the withdrawal agreement in its current form? That is to say, it's the last chance that the commoners would get to vote on it.

STEPHEN BARCLAY: Yeah, I think-- I think if the House of Commons does not approve the [? rub, ?] then the Barnier deal is dead in that form. And I think the House will have to then address a much more fundamental question between whether it will pursue and communicate on a new deal option or whether it will revoke.