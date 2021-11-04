Food & Drink

The remote rural restaurant aiming to be self-sufficient

After 18 years in London kitchens, chef James Ferguson and partner Alethea Palmer moved to a remote corner of Fife to open the Kinneuchar Inn, which sources meat, fish and vegetables from the local estate. But just a few months later Covid hit and the restaurant was forced to close. The FT's Tim Hayward and Daniel Garrahan travel to rural Scotland to see how this farm-to-fork restaurant navigated the pandemic

Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis and Richard Topping. Edited and directed by Richard Topping. Produced by Daniel Garrahan and Tim Hayward