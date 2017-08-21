Personal Finance

UK pension freedoms explained

The so-called pension freedoms of 2015 gave retirees in the UK full flexibility over how they spend their pension pots. But, with many retirees shunning annuities, concerns are growing that retirees will run out of cash. Josephine Cumbo, the FT's pensions correspondent, explains.

Produced by Vanessa Kortekaas. Animation and graphics by Russell Birkett.