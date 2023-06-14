News in-depth World

Can hydrogen help the world reach net zero?

The global push for net zero carbon emissions is one of humanity's greatest challenges. In this film, the FT's Simon Mundy explores how hydrogen - the lightest, most abundant element in the universe - could play a crucial role. From southern Spain to Swedish Lapland, we meet those at the forefront of this fast-growing space - all seeking a share of the billions to be made in the emerging hydrogen economy

Presented by Simon Mundy. Produced, filmed and directed by Petros Gioumpasis