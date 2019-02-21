No-deal Brexit threat focusing minds, says Philip Hammond

Well, I've always been very clear that no deal would be a very bad outcome for this country. So everything I do every day is designed around ensuring that we avoid no deal. And the way to avoid no deal is to get the deal that we have negotiated through parliament. And we recognise that that means we've got to address some of the concerns that parliamentarians have raised. And that's exactly what we're doing at the moment. That's what this process is about.

But by getting the deal through parliament, and that's the key thing here, by ensuring that we can include in the package additional things that people in parliament have asked for, like additional protections of workers' rights by getting guarantees from the European Union. And that word "guarantees" was used in the joint press release last night around the temporary nature of the backstop. And by working with the EU on the so-called Malthouse compromise, the alternative arrangements that we will be able to use in the future as an alternative to the backstop so that we never have to go into it.

I think those three strands of work provide a solid basis for shaping this deal into a package that the House of Commons can accept.