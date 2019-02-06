Travel

How Afghan women are learning to ski

Travel writer and videographer Tarquin Cooper reports from the mountains above Bamyan in Afghanistan to find out about a project teaching local women how to ski, and the annual Afghan Ski Challenge. The Taliban blew up the giant cliffside Buddhas of Bamyan in 2001.

Produced by Tom Robbins. Filmed and edited by Tarquin Cooper. Additional editing by Josh de la Mare.