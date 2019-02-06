How Afghan women are learning to ski

I like to ski. Girls in Afghanistan want to ski. Afghanistan is very, very difficult walking up, but down? Choo.

Good morning. How are you?

This is my first time. I have a job in several provinces in Afghanistan, but I like... I'm very happy I can come in for a ski. I'm working with 50 women in Bamyan, and I'm making a woman's shop in Bamyan bazaar, and the Taliban in my shop, in front of my shop on bicycle bomb, and bang boom. Going up the mountains, it's very difficult, yes. But I like coming down with ski. Whoo!

They love it. We have, every year, there is a little bit of a mixture. So we have some beginners and some new girls, and some girls from previous seasons. They're very motivated and they have definitely improved in the last year.

The community has definitely become more supportive over time. At first, we could really only take the girls hiking or walking through the mountains, and then slowly, slowly we were able to introduce them to other sports. But originally, yes, it was really difficult to convince them to send their daughters, their mothers, their sisters out to do sports.