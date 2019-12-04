Donald Trump brands Justin Trudeau 'two-faced'

You can enable subtitles (captions) in the video player

BORIS JOHNSON: Is that why you were late?

[CHATTER]

JUSTIN TRUDEAU: He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference [INAUDIBLE]. Oh, yeah, yeah.

[CHATTER]

I just watched his team's jaws just drop to the floor.

DONALD TRUMP: Well, he's two-faced.

[CAMERA SHUTTERS CLICKING]

INTERVIEWER: Do you think that Germany's [INAUDIBLE].

DONALD TRUMP: And honestly, with Trudeau, he's a nice guy. I find him to be a very nice guy. But you know, the truth is that I called him out of the fact that he's not paying 2%. And I guess he's not very happy about it.

I mean, you were there-- a couple of you were there-- and he's not paying 2%. And he should be paying 2%. It's Canada. They have money. And they should be paying 2%. So I called him out on that. And I'm sure he wasn't happy about it. But that's the way it is.

Look, I'm representing the US. And he should be paying more than he's paying and he understands that. So I imagine-- I can imagine he's not that happy, but that's the way it is.