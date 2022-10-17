Explainer Space industry

Can an Anglo-French challenger compete with space billionaires? | FT Transact

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos both want to deliver high-speed internet services from space but, as the FT’s Peggy Hollinger explains, a new Anglo-French player plans to strengthen its position in the market. OneWeb and Eutelsat will join forces, but Eutelsat’s decision to suspend dividends to pay for expanding the fleet has some shareholders seeing red

Presented by Peggy Hollinger, Produced by Alpha Grid