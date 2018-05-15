Malaysia's three challenges

There are many faults committed by the previous government. All of them will be investigated, but we can't do everything in one day.

Can of 92-year-old leopard change its spots? That's the question facing new Malaysian Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad, after his remarkable election victory last week. First up, he'll have to manage the tricky relationship with Anwar Ibrahim, his former protégé turned nemesis and now ally. Anwar is set to be released from gaol this week, where he's been serving a politically-motivated sentence for the second time in his career.

Mahathir has promised to hand over power to Anwar within two years. But Anwar supporters worry that the bombastic elder statesman may enjoy being back in control too much. Mahathir's coalition needs to move fast to implement extensive reforms to improve livelihoods and curb rampant corruption. He's vowed to reopen investigations into his predecessor, Najib Razak, but must do it the right way without seeking victor's justice.

On the economic front, he will have to fulfil a pledge to drop an unpopular goods and services tax while reassuring foreign investors that he has the finances under control. Internationally, Mahathir's toughest challenge will be managing the relationship with China. He's promised to review billions of dollars of Chinese investments approved by Najib, but renegotiating with an assertive Xi Jinping won't be easy. After finally having their voices heard at the ballot box, Malaysians will be keeping a close eye on how Mahathir gets on.