Explainer Explainer

Why our oil addiction is not just about cars and planes

Cutting oil consumption is essential to reducing our carbon footprint. But switching to electric transport and cutting air travel won't end our dependency. The FT's senior energy correspondent Anjli Raval reveals how oil is also used to make plastic packaging, clothes, cosmetics and even medicines

Written by Anjli Raval. Produced, filmed and edited by James Sandy. Motion graphics by Victor Diaconescu