Can consumers make their takeaways more sustainable?

The takeaway delivery boom sparked by pandemic lockdowns shows no sign of abating, with global growth forecast to jump from $120bn in 2021 to $300bn in 2027. But as the FT's Neville Hawcock reports, convenience can carry a high cost in terms of CO2 emissions from the preparation, packaging and transportation of fast food. But what can consumers do to make their slice of home delivery more sustainable?