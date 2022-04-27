Nuclear energy

Making the heart of a star power the world | FT Rethink

Nuclear fusion has enormous potential as an energy source - it doesn't produce carbon and creates a lot less radioactive waste than current fission nuclear reactors. Until now, generating a nuclear fusion reaction efficiently has proved impossible but, as Anjana Ahuja explains, we’ve recently seen some impressive breakthroughs, and there’s also a lot more private money for this sloshing around