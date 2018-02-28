Polishing a jewel: how to craft a family business legacy

[MUSIC PLAYING]

It's absolutely mind boggling, the fact I've started my own business, done amazing things over the years, have my own apprentices. And I wouldn't have done without Sarah. We were a team straight away. She's a craftsman in her own right.

I don't think he would have had an apprentice if it wasn't for me. I think he was quite surprised. But once it happened, it's lovely for him to pass on to me and lovely that I've got Dad to teach me. We've always had a really good relationship. We always have these little stories, and he's an incredibly talented man.

When Sarah finished her apprenticeship and I thought, we've got to train someone else, an opportunity to give Adam a go.

When Adam first time came to us, we were actually unsure whether to take anybody on. And we had lots of discussions about, should we have someone else here? And it's worked brilliantly.

Coming in as an outsider, if you like, not family member, to start with you don't know what to expect. And you don't know what's expected of you either. So it was, yeah, quite daunting in a way.

Although he's not a member of the family, he does certainly feel like it. And we tease each other all the time, but love him to bits.

Working for a small business, if you like, everything's much more one to one. I think you just have a more varied learning more than just the skill and the trade. When you have a love for something, it's not just a job. And you want someone else to have that as well. It's something you do want to see carry on.

For me, I'm so confident that this business is going to carry on, because it diversified. Although I'm pretty sure there's always going to be a family member around, more important than anything to actually have those skills and pass them on. I'm very fortunate because I've trained two apprentices and they're still in the trade. I've had my go at it, as did the people that taught and trained me.

I'm quite happy that they've learned everything that I have. I still think I'm the best of the three, but when I'm long gone, I think Spectrum as a company will probably still be carrying on.