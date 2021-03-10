News in-depth Covid-19 vaccines

Vaccine economics: how Covid-19 will disrupt the vaccine market

The FT explains the business models behind vaccines and asks if the Covid-19 pandemic will fundamentally change the vaccine market. This short documentary features global experts including Bill Gates, the CEOs of Moderna and Gavi, and the lead scientist behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

Reported and narrated by Vanessa Kortekaas; Edited by Joe Sinclair; Filming by Rod Fitzgerald and Petros Gioumpasis; Graphics by Russell Birkett; Data analysis by Federica Cocco; Special thanks to Hannah Kuchler.