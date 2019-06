Interview

Listen: Boris vs Gove round two, and Trump comes to Britain

Jeremy Hunt lost momentum in the Tory leadership contest this week, suggesting that the final race might end up being Boris Johnson versus Michael Gove - just like the 2016 contest. Plus, we discuss Donald Trump’s first state visit to the UK next week and the health of the ‘special relationship’. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Robert Shrimsley, Miranda Green, Gideon Rachman and James Blitz.