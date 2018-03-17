Listen: Corbyn's Russia troubles and the first Spring Statement

Jeremy Corbyn has taken a firm line on Russian involvement in the Salisbury attack, much to the annoyance of his colleagues. Has civil war broken out in the Labour party again? Plus, Philip Hammond delivered an upbeat fiscal event. Was he right to be so cheerful? Presented by Sebastian Payne. With George Parker, Jim Pickard, Chris Giles and Miranda Green of the Financial Times. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Joshua Oliver.