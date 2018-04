Listen: Customs union conundrums and the upcoming local elections

The May government has yet to fully decide if it will have a customs union with the EU after Brexit. Does it need one and will parliament force her hand? Plus, is Labour set to make big gains in the local elections next Thursday? Presented by Sebastian Payne. With James Blitz, Jim Pickard and Laura Hughes of the Financial Times, plus Henry Newman from the Open Europe think tank. Produced by Joshua Oliver.