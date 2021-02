News in-depth

Covid-19: widening the gap between rich and poor

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, in 2020 the world’s five wealthiest individuals saw their collective worth increase by more than $250bn. Financially, those on higher incomes have suffered less than low skilled, low-income workers and the young, who have been hit especially hard. Not only is the pandemic’s economic impact likely to linger, global inequality is worsening, with no obvious remedy in sight