Cyril Ramaphosa: big challenges ahead

I declare the honourable Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa duly elected President of the Republic of South Africa.

When I first met him 24 years ago, almost to the day, it was the mad, frenetic days at the end of white-minority rule. And then, he seemed most likely to be the successor to Nelson Mandela and a future president of South Africa. In fact, his career took him in a very different direction.

He has waited 20 plus years for today. It's a remarkable tribute to his patience and to his wiliness. It's also a tribute to how South Africa, I would argue, has, at the last minute, done the right thing. It draws a line under the corrupt and ultimately disgraceful presidency of Jacob Zuma and offers the country new hope.

He has an astonishing CV. He negotiated the first unions under apartheid. He negotiated the end of apartheid. And he then, when he was out in the political wilderness, built a huge business empire.

Arguably, this is his stiffest challenge yet. He has to do three things, to my mind. He has to transform the economy. Unemployment is at 30%, youth unemployment at 40%. Bond yields are high for an emerging market. Somehow, he has to redress the drift of recent years.

Number two, education - it's been completely neglected by the ANC in the last 20 years. He has to confront the Teachers Union. And number three, he has to root out the corrupt cronies who've infiltrated many of the state entities and state-run businesses. I think I would argue if he can do two of those three things, this moment, his inauguration as president will go down as the greatest moment in South Africa since the end of white rule.