World

Cyril Ramaphosa: big challenges ahead

Weekend FT editor and South Africa specialist Alec Russell on the new leader's priorities. Mr Ramsphosa pledged not to disappoint his countrymen as he was voted in as president of South Africa on Thursday, hours after the late-night resignation of Jacob Zuma.

Produced and edited by Jamie Han, Filmed by James Sandy, Footage:Reuters/Bloomberg, Photo:AP