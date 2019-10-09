Analysis Companies

Are investors right to run away from WeWork?

It was supposed to be one of the largest IPOs of the year, but WeWork was plunged into crisis after investors failed to buy into its valuation of $47bn or promises of 'elevating the world’s consciousness'. FT property correspondent Judith Evans looks at where this now leaves investors

