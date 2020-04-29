Analysis World

David Miliband on Donald Trump's response to Covid-19 and what democracies need to do

David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, speaks to the FT's Vanessa Kortekaas about how the US president has responded to the coronavirus pandemic, the threat to refugees and the contrasting approaches of democracies and authoritarian governments in this crisis

Produced by Vanessa Kortekaas. Edited by Petros Gioumpasis. Filmed by Rod Fitzgerald. Animation by Kari-Ruth Pedersen. Still images by Getty and Reuters.