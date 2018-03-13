US calls attack on Russian spy in UK an 'outrage'

Good afternoon. Look we've been monitoring the incident closely, take it very seriously. The use of a highly lethal nerve agent against UK citizens on UK soil is an outrage. The attack was reckless, indiscriminate, and irresponsible. We offer the fullest condemnation, and we extend our sympathy to the victims and their families, and our support to the UK government.

We stand by our closest ally in the special relationship that we have. Right now, we are standing with our UK ally. I think they're still working through even some of the details of that, and we're going to continue to work with the UK, and we certainly stand with them throughout this process.