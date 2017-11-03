US tax reform targets avoidance by multinationals

On this vote, the yeas are 216. The nays are 212. The motion is adopted. Without an objection, the motion to reconsider is laid on the table.

This budget starts the process of actually going out and cutting taxes across the board, so that middle class families can have a better opportunity for the American dream.

The tax cut and job tax will deliver real relief for people [INAUDIBLE] who all just trying to get there. With this plan, a typical family of four will save $1,182 a year on their taxes. For many families, having an additional $1,182 more will make a real difference. That $1,182 more covers about a year's worth of gas for your car. It covers your family's phone bill for a year, depending on how much data, of course, your kids use. We're making things so simple-- we're making things so simple that you can do your taxes on a form the size of a postcard. We're the only country that says to a business if you make money overseas, keep it there cause their tax laws basically don't let you bring it back. So this--