Trade and the environment: why it's not all about air miles

Senior FT trade writer Alan Beattie explains how the true environmental cost of trading flowers, meat and fruit globally is becoming clearer as debate focuses on the carbon footprint of these products and their contribution to global warming. He looks at the long supply chains for flowers and lamb, and how these could be changed by Covid-19

Written by Alan Beattie. Graphics by Russell Birkett. Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis. Edited by Richard Topping. Produced and additional editing by Josh de la Mare.