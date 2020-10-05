US presidential election

US 2020 election: Trump vs Biden and the African-American vote

In the second part of our series on the US election, the FT's Peter Spiegel and Rana Foroohar analyse how the Black Lives Matter movement, employment and the issue of voter suppression will affect the African-American vote, and Donald Trump and Joe Biden's chances of winning the White House

