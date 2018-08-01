How to make BBQ steak tagliata

This will look at the moment like the most incredibly expensive piece of show-off bloke meat you've ever seen. And, of course, it isn't. This is a piece of rump. So although this looks like your ultimate redneck stick it between two slices of bread and go for it, it's actually going to be quite a delicate thing when it's finished.

Your principal ingredient in and overnight marinade is going to be salt. What we're going to use though is soy, which will add umami as well. I know some people don't feel that the feel of meat. Sadly, I really, really do. So sorry. I just love it. This is - you know, getting to know it, getting your fingers on it, is what it's all about.

You want it to have some extra salt on there as well. This is a balsamic vinegar glaze. And once again, get rubbing. Big, big grind of black pepper. We want a bit of a herbal flavour in this as well, so I'm going to put some thyme on it. Just coarsly grate garlic over the top of it. Pack that steak into a bag. A shot of olive oil. And pop it in the fridge overnight.

As you can see, all the gorgeous things that have gone into the meat overnight. So most of this stuff will come off. Now, this is not going to take long. Because the idea is to get a good searing sort of char on the outside of the meat. So here it goes. God, and the smell of that as it hits the bars is already unbelievable.

What you really need to know is the temperature right at the core of the meat. Because that's how you know whether something is cooked, undercooked, overcooked, et cetera. So use a probe thermometer. One of these. You can get them for six quid. Medium rare is about 56.6, 57 degrees. My internal reading is up around the low 50s. So there we go. That is, should be, absolutely bang on. Here we go.

Because our cameraman is Greek, it's very important that we add some lemon juice at this stage. I'd give it another five minutes to rest before you cut into it. Look at this coming up here now. Oh, that is absolutely stunning.

OK. So this has been resting, and it's now pretty much the perfect texture. And your juice has run out into the rocket. And I'm just going to cut this into the thinnest and prettiest slices I can manage. Put some olive oil on top of that one. And now we can take all the meat. Then will take some shavings of Parmesan. It's time to serve it up.