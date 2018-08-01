Life & Arts

How to make BBQ steak tagliata

It might look like the most expensive piece of bloke meat you've ever seen, but FT food writer Tim Hayward turns a family-sized piece of rump steak into BBQ tagliata, a delicate dish marinated with soy, thyme, garlic and balsamic vinegar.

Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis. Produced by Daniel Garrahan