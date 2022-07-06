Digital currencies

The ongoing battle to beat crypto thieves | FT Tech

The price of cryptocurrencies has plunged but, whatever the value of their investments, for digital asset holders protecting their crypto from thieves is an ongoing problem. In March hackers carried out one of the biggest cryptocurrency heists and with cyber criminals wielding high-tech tools and techniques. In 2021 cryptocurrency theft had grown by 500 per cent over the previous year

Presented by Hannah Murphy