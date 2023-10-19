Space industry

Moon rush: the launch of a lunar economy | FT Film

The rush back to the Moon has begun. The US and China are planning permanently crewed bases on the lunar surface. Billions of dollars in contracts are up for grabs as companies are launching ambitious new support projects, from growing food in space to a new lunar internet. The FT's Peggy Hollinger asks if the next great leap forward in space is a lunar economy?

Produced by Tom Hannen. Presented by Peggy Hollinger.