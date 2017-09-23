World

Brazilian officials are confident the worst is over

The Brazilian economy is crawling back from its worst recession ever recorded. Positive economic signs and the hope of reforms and investments in infrastructure and energy are keeping a market rally alive. This provides some relief to embattled President Temer, who continues to be hit by corruption allegations. The FT Brazil team recently interviewed some of the top economic policymakers and senior executives of Latin America's largest economy.

Produced and filmed by Gregory Bobillot