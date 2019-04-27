Interview

Listen: Investigating the Huawei leak, Change UK launches its Euro campaign

An unprecedented leak from the National Security Council this week about the UK's 5G network has prompted much angst and a leak inquiry at the top of government. What was the row about and what does it say about the state of May's government? Plus we discuss Change UK's launch of its MEP candidates and whether the party might misfire in the European elections. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, David Bond, Robert Shrimsley and Miranda Green.