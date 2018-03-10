Work & Careers

Leaders Under Pressure – Cynthia Carroll

As CEO of Anglo American, Cynthia Carroll led an effort to revamp safety standards and change the culture at the male-dominated mining group. In the second FT series of Leaders Under Pressure, Andrew Hill asks her how she dealt with the backlash

Executive Producer and Editor: Vanessa Kortekaas. Video editor: Richard Topping. Camera Operators: Petros Gioumpasis and James Sandy. Still images: Getty and Bloomberg.