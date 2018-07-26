Imran Khan’s challenges as Pakistan’s prime minister

Imran Khan, who entered politics in 1996 after retiring from international cricket, is on track to become Pakistan’s next prime minister after an election clouded with accusations of vote rigging. But with an economic crisis looming for the next government to tackle, will he be able to fulfil his campaign promises to root out corruption and increase public spending on health and education? Gideon Rachman talks about the election and its aftermath with the FT’s Kiran Stacey and Victor Mallet.