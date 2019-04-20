Interview

Listen: Euro election campaign begins, Sajid Javid makes his leadership pitch

Westminster is in recess, but campaigning has begun for the unexpected European Parliament elections on May 23. Will the Brexit party and TIGs surpass the two main established parties? Why have the Remain parties failed to co-ordinate? And will turnout be crucial? Plus, we discuss Sajid Javid's speech on crime and how the home secretary is using his past to sell his present politics. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Jim Pickard, Robert Shrimsley, Miranda Green and Helen Warrell.