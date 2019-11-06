Interview Emerging markets

Mahathir Mohamad on why he's the best person to lead Malaysia

FT Singapore and Malaysia correspondent Stefania Palma talks to the prime minister about chasing rogue 1MDB financier Jho Low, his reluctance to step down in favour of Anwar Ibrahim and why he refuses to condemn China for locking up 1m Uighur Muslims

Filmed by Mark Lennon. Produced and edited by Tom Griggs. Additional footage by Reuters.