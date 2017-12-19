Ramaphosa wins ANC leadership race

South Africa's ruling African National Congress has just elected a new leader. And this new leader offers hope that the last decade or so of increasing drift under the ANC, and this is drift, bear in mind, in the continent's mightiest economy, could come to an end.

And it's just possible that under Cyril Ramaphosa, the new leader, South Africa will start to rekindle the dreams that were first unleashed by Nelson Mandela 23 years ago.

So Cyril Ramaphosa is an astonishing figure, astonishing in as much as he's waited since 1994 for this role. Nelson Mandela, on taking over South Africa and ending white minority rule, had wanted Mr Ramaphosa to be his successor. But he was overruled by the party. And Ramaphosa has waited 23 years now for this moment.

So what does this mean for South Africa? Well, we should beware of thinking that Mr Ramaphosa is just going to have a magic wand which will suddenly make South Africa a great dynamic economy, and it'll kind of overturn all the massive problems that are partly the legacy of white minority rule and so on. No. He has a really, really tough task.

But what he will bring with him is the hope of the many people in the ANC who are getting increasingly disillusioned by the increasingly corrupt governance of the outgoing leader of the ANC, Jacob Zuma.

Jacob Zuma took over the party 10 years ago, took over as president of the country eight years ago. Now Cyril Ramaphosa has a chance to become the next president of South Africa in elections in 18 months' time. But to do that, he has to convince an increasingly sceptical population that actually the ANC can regenerate itself, it can get to grips with the problems besetting the economy and society, and actually govern for the people and not just for the party.