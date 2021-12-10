News in-depth Lex

Where crypto 'anarchy' will end | Lex Megatrends

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have gained traction in finance worldwide thanks to dissent, greed, idealism and fear of missing out. But in the absence of centralised authority, where will it all end? Also, join the discussion with FT Live at the FT Crypto and Digital Assets Summit: ft.com/cryptosummit

Illustration and animation by Russell Birkett; written by Jonathan Guthrie; narrated by Alan Livsey