Listen: JAB takes on Nestlé with Pret A Manger deal

Investment group JAB has agreed to buy UK sandwich and coffee shop chain Pret A Manger as part of its bid to take on Nestlé - the world’s biggest food company. Elaine Moore talks to the FT's Arash Massoudi and Javier Espinoza about the company behind the acquisition and where its global ambitions lie.