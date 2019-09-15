World

Israelis go to the polls, central banks set rates

The FT's Daniel Garrahan previews some of the big stories in the week ahead, including Israel's second general election this year, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve all meeting this week to set interest rates and results from FedEx

