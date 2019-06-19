Moral Money: why investors should pay attention to ESG

Hello. I've spent my career in the newsroom covering economic, social, and political revolutions. But today, there is a revolution in finance going on that I'm very excited about. Just a couple of decades ago, the amount of money invested in so-called ESG - that's environmental, social, and governance principles - was only about a few tens of billions of dollars. But today, that has exploded to $23tn. And it's still growing fast.

75 per cent of investors say they want to get involved. And company boards are embracing these ideas with a new fervour. But what really works? What doesn't? How do you make sense of the hype and the jargon and the alphabet soup? We at the FT are going to offer you a trusted guide through our newsletter, called "Moral Money." It's something you can't afford to ignore, whether you want to change the world, simply do no harm, or manage risks. Find us at ft/moralmoney.