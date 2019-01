Listen: Finance tips for freelancers, insurance pitfalls and how to write the perfect 'to do this'

FT Money editor Claer Barrett on the latest finance tips for freelancers ahead of the tax deadline. Plus Paul Lewis, the Moneybox presenter reveals the hidden pitfalls of staying with the same home insurance provider year on year. And finally professor Elizabeth Emens on how tips to help you cross off more things on your financial to-do lists.