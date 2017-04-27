Bourses lower, Wall St pulls back

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Welcome to the FT Market Minute. Here's what we're watching in London on Thursday morning. Well, after a bullish start to the week for stock markets following the relief of the French election, the mood is now more muted. European bourses are lower after Wall Street pulled back from record levels on what appeared to be a bit of sell on the news reaction to the Trump tax cut plans. Of course, US tax cuts are one of the main reasons cited for the post-US election bull run, and it seems traders want to see solid evidence that the White House can get its proposals passed before they get overly excited again.

Meanwhile, it's a very busy day for company results on both sides of the Atlantic, with Google and Amazon arguably the highlight. There's also a lot of central bank interest. The ECB delivers its update around lunchtime in Europe, but is expected to stand pat like its Japanese peer did earlier in the session.

Not the Riksbank though. Sweden's central bank left rates alone, but surprised traders by extending its asset purchase programme. The kroner is consequently falling 1/2%. But going the other direction are the loonie in the peso, which are bouncing after the White House gave a stay of execution for NAFTA.