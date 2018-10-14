World

EU-UK summit on Brexit, China GDP data, Booker Prize

The FT's Josh de la Mare highlights the key stories to watch for in the week ahead, including a crunch EU-UK summit on Brexit, figures from China on GDP growth showing the impact of the trade war with the US, and who might win the Booker Prize

Written by Simon Greaves, Mehreen Khan, James Blitz, Tom Mitchell, Henry Sanderson and Rebecca Rose. Archive from Reuters and Getty.