Trump visits Asia, Burberry results

The FT's Josh de la Mare previews some of the big stories in the week ahead, including the five-nation visit to Asia by US President Donald Trump, latest economic data from Europe, and results from global fashion brand Burberry.

Words by Simon Greaves and Claire Jones. Edited by Filip Fortuna. Studio filmed by Rod Fitzgerald and Andy Mitchell. Images from Getty and Reuters. Produced by Josh de la Mare.