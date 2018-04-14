Listen: Should the UK bomb Syria, and 20 years on from the Good Friday Agreement

The latest chemical weapons attack in Syria has shocked the world. Can Theresa May join Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron in bombing the nation without asking parliament's permission? And two decades on from the Belfast Agreement, how can peaceful politics return to Northern Ireland? Presented by Sebastian Payne. With George Parker, David Gardner and Miranda Green of the Financial Times plus Jonathan Powell, former chief of staff to Tony Blair. Produced by Joshua Oliver.