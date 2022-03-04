News in-depth UK companies

Raspberry Pi - the tiny British computer turns 10

The Raspberry Pi promised to bring computing skills to children, but instead became the go-to machine for hobbyists and tech projects. With an IPO planned early this year, we visit the founders to tell the story of Pi, and ask: is it really a success?

Produced by Tom Hannen. Camera work - Petros Gioumpasis, Oggi Tomic, and Peter Kindersley