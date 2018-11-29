Listen: What do you really think about financial advisers - and what do they say about you?

We've devoted this week's Money Show podcast to examining the changing relationship between financial advisers and their clients. Over the past month, more than 400 of you have bared your financial souls to us, completing FT Money's detailed survey about financial advice - covering what you most want to ask an adviser for help with. Claer Barrett and guests discuss what you love and hate about the advice profession.